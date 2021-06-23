EURO 2020: England wins against Czech Republic

News from EURO 2020 Campaign as England tops the group D with Croatia finishing on 2nd while pushing down Czech Republic in their thrilling final group stage game.

Wembley Stadium hosts England and Czech Republic for their final group stage game of their EURO Campaign.

England lead the group comfortably, and took the field to win the game; and return to Wembley stadium for Quarters Finals. Czech Republic had to hold on to their 2nd position to qualify comfortably into the next round.

England finish the group stage with a 1-0 win against Czech Republic. Croatia win by 3-1 against Scotland to finish at 2nd in group. And made Czech Republic end on 3rd position.

England stayed at Front during Half time

English fans at Wembley stadium witnessed a classic start from their National team. England team attacked right from the start, where Sterling could’ve scored their 1st at 3rd minute into the game.

England coach Gareth Southgate trusted Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling yet again. Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka made it into the starting line-up. The presence of Saka and Grealish felt in their mid-field.

Bukayo Saka took a brilliant run with a ball to build the foundation of their 1st goal at 12th minute. A build up resulted into a perfect cross from Jack Grealish which was headed in by Raheem Sterling.

James Pickford made exciting saves including a flying one. A clear shot from Czech Republic’s Tomas Soucek right before half time. Took an excellent on target long range shot to equalize.

Harry Kane keep on missing chances

England’s SIXTH highest goalscorer of all time, Harry Kane seemed off from the start. He took several runs, his energy seemed low.

Gareth Southgate made Harry Kane play deep in mid zone for his participation in build-up. Harry Kane missed clear chances in the game. Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish supported really well, and could’ve scored more if Kane took more serious participation.

Czech Republic had an Intense hold of the game

The 2nd position holder in EURO 2020 Group D had an extra thirst to finish the group in a safe zone. Czech Republic attack had precision and beauty. The finishing and experience became the only thing to hold them back.

The Croatia led against Scotland by 3-1 and pushed down Czech to 3rd position in 2nd half of the game. Czech increased the intensity of their attack, but missed in several occasions.

Baller ✅



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka named Star of the Match after an electric display in attack for England 🌶️



Did you predict that? 🤔@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/50K1uDCH3J — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 22, 2021

The finishing could’ve been better. Gareth Southgate introduced Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham in 2nd half. Jordan Henderson also replaced Declan Rice. But the game ended with the only deciding goal from Raheem Sterling.

Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik also played an outstanding game in his term. He made several crucial saves to keep the score tight at 1-0.