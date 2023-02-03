“Chloe Cherry’s Legal Woes: Euphoria Star Accused of Retail Theft”

There are rumors that Euphoria star Chloe Cherry stole a blouse from a local store. Reports say that Chloe stole the $28 blouse from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she grew up. After what is said to have happened, she has been charged with retail theft.

Chloe Cherry Is Said to Have Stolen a Blouse from A Store Nearby

According to documents that a local newspaper, Lancaster Online, got from Page Six, an employee at a Building Character shopping mall showed police video of Chloe going into a dressing room on December 27 with a Moda International blouse. But when she left the dressing room, she wasn’t carrying the piece of clothing with her, and the employees didn’t find it there either. They thought that Chloe, whose real name is Elise Jones, must have taken it since that was her name.

The complaint against Chloe Cherry says that the model and actress used a credit card to pay for other things. She did not buy the blouse, though. Cherry is said to have admitted that she took the blouse before she gave it back to the police. She was then charged with retail theft as a misdemeanor in January. Even though the event happened in December, the charges weren’t made public until this week.

The person who works for Cherry has said something about the accusations. They reportedly denied that Chloe stole the blouse and told TMZ, “In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t charged correctly to my client’s credit card. She did not “admit” to stealing the blouse, because she didn’t. “This story seems to be more about a local store making money off of a celebrity’s name than anything else,” they said.

The actress, who is 25 years old, will have a preliminary hearing on March 1.

More About Euphoria

In the second season of Euphoria, Chloe Cherry was first seen as Faye. Her role in the HBO show with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferriera, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi made her stand out and get fans’ attention right away. Last year, HBO and Euphoria’s official social media accounts announced that the show will be back for a third season. The second season was a big hit, so it makes sense that the show would come back for a third season. As soon as the news got out, fans were so excited they couldn’t keep still.

