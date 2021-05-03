Euphoria Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Where to watch

After the eventful season 1, the second instalment of Euphoria will hit the screens very soon. The critically acclaimed show that was released back in 2019 has kept the fans waiting forever on its next release. However, now that the announcement is made, you will be able to see actors reprise their roles for one of the most awaited releases of this year.

Euphoria deals with the theme of drugs, depression, sex, of teenage years. The show has received several praises for its accurate depiction of teenagers and their struggle in these years. With the return of the show, it will continue to explore more on these topics and deliver an inspiring coming of the story.

Euphria Season 2

The talks of season 2 of the show were already around after the conclusion of the first season. However, due to unforeseen circumstances of Covid, the production delayed indefinitely. Fast forward to September 2020, Deadline received an update on the shooting of season 2 which began in early 2021.

In addition to that, the auditions for season 2 also began around the same time which further strengthened the possibility of Euphoria returning soon.

As of now, no official announcement related to the exact release has been made. But the production is already underway and it won’t be long before they release the date. We can expect the show to begin its second season this year itself in the month of November-December.

However, if that doesn’t happen then it will surely be out by early 2022.

What is the Cast of Euphoria Season 2?

Euphoria season 2 will likely see most of the original cast members reprise their roles with some new additions to the cast. Officially, we are aware that Kelvin Harrison Jr will be joining the show for this upcoming release.

We will see Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), and Cal (Eric Dane) in their roles for Euphoria season 2.

Kelvin Harrison Jr will be Joining the Cast

Where to Watch Euphoria Season 2?

The first season of Euphoria released on HBO in July 2019. It consisted of over 10 episodes with each spanning over 45 minutes. Similarly, the second season will also get its release on HBO. To watch Euphoria season 2, you need to get a subscription to HBO and Sky drama.

Apart from Euphoria, there are other prominent shows as well that you can stream on that platform.

Rue Bennet as Zendaya

What is the Story of Euphoria?

Euphoria tells the stories of some teenagers and their struggle with life and various problems faced in that timeframe. The main cast involves Rue Bennet, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, and Barbie Ferreira.

Loosely based on the Israeli series of the same name, the show deals with teenagers as they go through experiences of drugs, sex, friendship, depression. It depicts the nature of teenagers most truthfully and introduces viewers to a new spectrum of life.

What are your major expectations from Euphoria season 2? Is there going to be any surprise cast member to the show?