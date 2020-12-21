EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – BelfastTelegraph.co.united kingdom

The European Union has given formal approval for the coronavirus vaccine designed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be set on to the marketplace across the 27-nation bloc.

uropean Fee president Ursula von der Leyen claimed the commission “took the final decision to make accessible for European citizens the to start with Covid-19 vaccine. We granted conditional current market authorisation”.

The commission, the EU’s government arm, gave the green light just hours after the European Medicines Company reported the shot meets safety and quality requirements.

Brussels had been predicted to demand two or three times to endorse the current market authorisation transfer.

Deliveries of the vaccine had been pencilled in to start off this Saturday, with inoculations beginning throughout the EU between December 27-29.

PA