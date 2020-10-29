Eternals celebrity Brian Tyree Henry unites Brad Pitt action movie

Brian Tyree Henry’s (Atlanta, Child’s Play) ticket has only been torn for Sony’s action -thriller BULLET TRAIN. Henry joins previously announced stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Andrew Koji for its David Leitch-directed movie, which can be defined as composed by Zak Olkewicz together with Leitch supervising.

BULLET TRAIN is predicted to follow many”assassins who locate themselves to a fast-moving bullet train out of Tokyo to Morioka using just a couple stops in between. Strangelythey find their assignments aren’t irrelevant to one another.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, also Henry’s function for the upcoming thriller has not yet been shown. The movie relies on the Japanese book”Maria Beetle” by bestselling writer Kotaro Isaka.

RELATED: Tony Jaa to direct fresh assassin activity trilogy in Starlight Entertainment

Henry’s star continues to grow following appearing in movies such as If Beale Street Could Talk, Child’s Play, Joker, and also needless to say, the celebrity’s memorable performance as Alfred’Paper Boi’ Miles for FX’s Atlanta tv collection. In Regards to forthcoming film jobs, Henry will star as Dennis for manager Ben Falcone’s SUPERINTELLIGENCE, at an undisclosed function for Adam Wingard’s GODZILLA VS. KONG, as Small Joe Wright’s THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, also as Phastos to get Marvel’s THE ETERNALS. If that is not a complete and striking dance card that I do not understand what’s.

We will make certain to bring you more information about BULLET TRAIN since the project proceeds to grow.