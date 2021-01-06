Essex Snapchat hacker jailed for blackmailing women in excess of intimate pictures

n “extremely manipulative” male who hacked into the Snapchat accounts of more than 500 girls and ladies throughout the world to blackmail them into sending him nudes has been jailed for 11 a long time.

Akash Sondhi, 27, of Chafford Hundred, Essex, admitted to 65 offences which include hacking, blackmail and voyeurism in between December 2016 and March 2020.

Sondhi threatened his victims – some as youthful as 16 – that if they did not send him even further photos of by themselves he would publish the present personal photos that he experienced accessed to their buddies and family members.

Some of the younger women of all ages complied with his requests, and in at minimum six circumstances he carried out his threats.

He specific 574 victims from across the world – like the Uk, Australia, Hong Kong, Romania and past.

A person of his victims experimented with to acquire her have daily life, and some others have still not been traced.

The offences had been dedicated from victims aged between 16 and 25, with the offending taking area concerning 2015 and 2020.

Sondhi was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison, a 5 yr Serious Criminal offense Prevention Buy, and placed on the Intercourse Offenders’ Sign-up for 10 a long time.

Joseph Stickings, of the CPS, stated: “Akash Sondhi is an exceptionally manipulative gentleman who inflicted psychological and psychological injury on youthful females though also receiving gratification from their photos and videos.

“Following a diligent and thorough investigation carried out by the Essex Police Cyber Criminal offense Unit the CPS was able to make a comprehensive case of 65 counts reflecting the large stage of his offending.

“I would like to thank all of the gals who bravely arrived forward to inform of their traumatic activities at the palms of Akash Sondhi.

"Their accounts presented strong proof and the CPS ended up in a position to make these kinds of a compelling prosecution scenario that Akash Sondhi pleaded responsible to all counts."

Detective Sergeant Ian Collins, from the Essex Law enforcement Cyber Crime Unit, reported: “I urge anybody employing social media not to keep personal illustrations or photos of themselves, to safe and shield your information and make positive you never come to be a sufferer.