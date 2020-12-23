Ernie Serrano Family Statements Sheriffs Murdered Him, Will Sue About Demise

Perform video material Breaking Information Riverside Sheriff’s Department

The household of a Southern California man who died in law enforcement custody is contacting the deputies who arrested him murderers … and they are likely to sue in excess of his death.

Ernie Serrano‘s family members and their lawyers, Humberto Guizar and Christian Contreras, introduced authorized action Wednesday against the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, saying the 33-12 months-old’s loss of life amounts to murder and the officers killed him with a smile on their faces.

As we described … Ernie died previous 7 days right after he was busted for assault with a deadly weapon adhering to an alleged incident that necessary law enforcement assistance at a Stater Bros. supermarket in Jurupa Valley … a lethal conversation with sheriffs that observed Ernie battered and bloodied just before starting to be unresponsive.

The family’s lawful workforce is just not purchasing the preliminary autopsy report — concluding Ernie’s loss of life was the end result of acute methamphetamine intoxication. Guizar promises overall body cam online video reveals he died from asphyxiation, so they want the officers charged with homicide.

Ernie’s sister suggests even if he was on prescription drugs … he didn’t have earned to die.

RCSD suggests they bought calls from Stater Bros. about a gentleman refusing to go away the keep, but Serrano’s lawyers assert the allegations usually are not true and they are heading to sue the grocery shop as nicely.

