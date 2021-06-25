Ernesto Valverde under radar of Tottenham Hotspurs

News from Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs chairman Daniel Levy brings former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde under their radar.

Daniel Levy, the Tottenham Hotspurs chairman removed Jose Mourinho in a shocking sanction from their club. And the official announcement happened before their EFL Carabao Cup final, which they lost eventually.

Although Jose Mourinho found a club to start his new journey in the new season at AS Roma. But Tottenham couldn’t manage to figure out the next manager to take charge of the club.

Tottenham shortlisted several managers but couldn’t confirm the deal. And now, they add up another name as well on the list.

Tottenham interested in former Barca manager Ernesto Valverde

The 57 years old manager started his managerial career at Athletic Bilbao youth division in 2000. From an assistant manager of the youth division to the head coach of the Athletic Bilbao senior team; he has crossed the path with relevant success.

Ernesto Valverde went on to manage Espanyol then to Greece club Olympiacos. He returned back to Spain to manage Villareal, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and then Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde won 2 La Liga, one Copa Del Rey and one Spanish super cup as Barcelona manager; between his two and half years spell since 2017.

Valverde didn’t sign or manage any club since he got sacked from Barcelona.

Spurs confused about Valverde

Ernesto Valverde has been APPROACHED by Tottenham. [Fabrizio Romano] pic.twitter.com/TAboFgnv90 — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) June 18, 2021

Both as a player and a manager, Ernesto Valverde never played or managed any club in England. Hence, his Premier League experience can certainly be an issue for the club.

Tottenham has Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and former Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick under their radar.