Eriq La Salle won’t Be Reprising Role For’Coming 2 America’

Eriq La Salle is NOT returning for’Coming 2 America’

Eriq La Salle won’t look from the highly anticipated comedy”Coming 2 America”. The performer, who stars on NBC’s”ER”, informed The Grio he won’t reprise his role in Darryl Jenks from the”Coming To America” sequel.

If requested, he informed journalists

“No. I have given you a response. No.”

He hailed,

“Straight to the stage. I understood where you’re going along with it. I am a bit busy right now…for this series.”

Coming 2 America is now a coming comedy movie directed by Craig Brewer, in the screenplay by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein and Kenya Barris, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy.

it’s the next episode from the Coming to America movie collection, also acts as a sequel to the first movie. The movie stars Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. The movie has been made by Eddie Murphy, Kenya Barris and Kevin Misher and will hit theatres December 18, 2020.

