Is Erin Darke Pregnant? Everything We Know About the Actress’s Pregnancy!

Erin Constance-Maja Darke is an actress in the United States. She is well-known for playing Cindy in the television series Good Girls Revolt. She also portrays Mary in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Leeta in Dietland on AMC. She has starred in the 2014 films Love & Mercy, Alongside Still Waters, Still Alice, and Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Is Erin Darke Pregnant?

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke took a stroll across the metropolis on the most recent cold Friday. Her abdomen appears to be growing. Despite the fact that some have said that Erin Darke’s physique suggests she is pregnant, this is not the case. Since neither of the two actors has come forward to confirm or deny this, we must await official confirmation.

Related: Is Tori Bolt Pregnant? A Little One Is Coming!

When They First Began Dating

The on-screen romance between Daniel Radcliffe and their girlfriend Erin Darke may have begun almost a decade ago, but their real-life love is still going strong.

The duo met while portraying romantic interests in Kill Your Darlings when they quickly recognized their chemistry extended off-screen as well. Despite the fact that Radcliffe, 32, and Darke, 37, have kept their relationship extremely discreet since then, their affection for one another is evident in their support for each other’s endeavors throughout the years. (In reality, Darke made a rare appearance with Radcliffe on September 8 to support him at the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at TIFF.)

Darke has acted in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and the Oscar-nominated picture Still Alice. She has even worked with Radcliffe again on an episode of his show Miracle Workers, which he described as “extraordinary.”

“I have a very enjoyable existence. I’ve been with my partner for roughly a decade. We’re quite pleased, “Radcliffe stated to PEOPLE.