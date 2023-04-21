Erika Jayne Weight Loss: Fans Think Erika Jayne Has Lost Weight!

Erika Girardi, professionally known as Erika Jayne, is a performer, television personality, and actress from the United States. She received her diploma from North Atlanta High School. She relocated to New York City at age 18.

Erika Jayne Weight Loss

Fans previously accused Richards of using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed pounds, and now they are making the same inferences about Erika Jayne. Richards has denied using any type of weight loss medication and attributes her slim figure to diet and exercise.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. She commented on an Instagram post in January 2023, “Never have.” This was reiterated during an Amazon Live broadcast on January 19, 2023.

“I altered my entire diet. As previously stated, neither Ozempic nor that other name beginning with ‘M’ After a month in Europe, I altered my eating habits. After three weeks in Europe and one week in Australia, I had gained weight, and I thought, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No alcohol, no sugar, and no carbohydrates,” she explained.

More than a dozen RHOBH admirers accused Erika Jayne of participating in Ozempic on her Instagram post from Las Vegas. Others were merely amazed by how much weight she appeared to have lost.

Related: Juno Temple’s Incredible Weight Loss Transformation!

Someone wrote, “I wonder if Erika will say she and Kyle have the same diet and exercise regimen.”

Someone else chimed in, “Oh my god, Erika is paper thin.”

“Does Erika also exercise for two hours per day? “She is small like you,” read a third comment.

“Erika you look so in shape !! I cannot wait to see what you all wear this season, and I adore this cowboy ensemble! Yeeeha! “Go girl!” said a fourth Instagram user.

Erika Jayne made headlines in March 2023 for her svelte appearance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. The reality star wore an orange pantsuit while walking the red carpet.

Since 2015, She Has Been on Real Housewives

Erika has been saving her salary from RHOBH for nearly seven years. According to The New York Times, that’s $600,000 per season (for comparison, longtime cast members Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna earn $500,000 per season).

Related: How Sunny Anderson Lost All That Weight: Her Workout and Diet Plan!

Erika Enjoys a Prosperous Performing Career

Erika has released a number of electro-pop singles, including “How Many F*cks,” “Pretty Mess,” and “Xxpensive,” all of which have performed quite well. According to the Los Angeles Times, “Pretty Mess” and “How Many F*cks” ascended to the top of the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. She has had nine No. 1 singles, which have undoubtedly earned her money.