Erika Jayne Exposes Husband’s Textual content Messages, Calls Out Alleged Mistress

… And the award for messiest divorce of 2020 goes to

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi!

To the discredit of these reality stars, the levels of competition was not notably near, both.

Information of the estraned couple’s break up went viral in early November, as studies circulated that Jayne was divorcing Girardi after a lot more than two decades of relationship.

At the time, not a good deal was recognized in regard to why the 49-12 months previous Authentic Housewife of Beverly Hills was leaving her much older partner Jayne is 49 several years aged and Girardi is 81.

“After substantially thought, I have decided to end my relationship to Tom Girardi,” Erika just reported on November 3, incorporating:

“This is not a phase taken evenly or quickly. I have excellent like and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we designed alongside one another. It is my absolute desire to continue by this method with regard and with the privacy that both Tom and I are worthy of.

“I ask for other people give us that privateness as very well.”

Considering the fact that then, nonetheless, courtroom documents have alleged that the exes embezzled settlement income for people of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which killed all 189 occupants in a 2018 crash.

A lot more just lately, a judge froze Tom’s property at a December hearing.

There’s even been speak that this divorce filing is a sham, basically a way for the pair to disguise assets for the reason that they “are on the verge of fiscal collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting money owed and dwindling money,” per an insider.

Moreover, Girardi’s authorized group has discovered that it wishes him to endure a mental examination, suggesting he would not comprehend the gravity of the circumstance at hand.

In addition to the fraud lawsuit, Tom’s business enterprise companions have taken action versus him, proclaiming he under no circumstances paid them close to $315,000 in money from the partnership.

It is all a chaotic and pretty quite possibly illegal mess.

And now?

Jayne has claimed a lady known as Justice Tricia A. Bigelow has been sleeping with her partner.

As you can see beneath, Erika shared a since-deleted post that seemingly depicted alleged textual content messages amongst Tom and this woman.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” she wrote. “She was f-cking my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying out her Saks invoice and having to pay for her plastic surgical procedure.”

Oh. Very well… ok then!

Just one of the messages reads:

“Miss you babe. Makeup intercourse?” even though one more suggests: “Tonight was great. Truly. But it would be a complete large amount improved if I have been f-cking you.”

Yet another evident screenshot reads: “Saks is having their special wherever you get a gift card dependent on what you expend. Is it okay if I spend.”

The sender added: “Fairly make sure you?”

However an additional screengrab options a photo of a woman lying on a bed, although an additional shows a woman’s powering in tight denims.

We are not able to verify the determine the female in these images, or any of Erika’s infidelity claims listed here.

However, multiple outlets have documented of late that Erika left Tom because of to an affair. Or lots of affairs, to be extra accurate.

Sources near to the former pair advised People magazine that “the reason she divorced Tom is mainly because he was dishonest on her with a number of women.”

And E! Information confirms the exact.

“His cheating continued,” this internet site states, explaining that Erika experimented with to glance earlier an affair from numerous several years back, only for Tom to go on with his dishonest methods.

“She came to the conclusion she essential to close the marriage.”

By all this craziness, Erika has been filming a new time of Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She’s sad but hoping to maintain her spirits up,” an insder previously reported to E! News, concluding:

“Most of her castmates have been incredibly supportive, which she appreciates.”

