Erik per Sullivan Dating: Check All Latest Updates in 2022

Eric Per Sullivan was born on 12 July 1991 in Worcester, Massachusetts, hence his zodiac sign is Cancer and he possesses American citizenship. He is a former actor who rose to prominence after portraying Dewey on “Malcolm in the Middle.”

Erik was reared in Worcester as an only child by his father Fred, a businessman, and his Swedish-born mother Ann, who earned her American citizenship in 2007. Erik spent a significant portion of his childhood in Sweden, where he acquired some of the language, and he and his family travel there at least once a year.

Erik Per Sullivan’s earliest acting role was as the kid Miles in the 2001 horror film “Wendigo.” After that, he portrayed an only kid in the 2002 film “Unfaithful” and an orphan, Fuzzy Stone, in “The Cider House Rules.”

Similarly, Sullivan utilised his talents in the comedic film “Christmas with the Kranks,” in which he portrayed Spike. In the film “Finding Nemo,” he gave the voice of Sheldon the Seahorse. In 2010, he played the lead role in the indie film Mo and Timmy in the film Twelve.

Who Is Erik per Sullivan Dating?

Regarding Erik Per Sullivan’s personal life, the Hollywood actor is in a relationship with actress Daveigh Chase.

Daveigh is most known for portraying Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko, a 2001 drama mystery film.

Since Erik has stopped making public appearances and publicising his whereabouts on social media, it has been difficult to gain insight into his romantic life. However, this was not the case previously. In 2009, the actor was dating the beautiful actress Daveigh Chase. His relationship with his ex-girlfriend began while he was in his late teens, but lasted only a few months.

Erik per Sullivan’s Girlfriend in 2022

There is a significant likelihood that the American actor, who is 30 years old, is now single. Erik Per Sullivan’s love life is kept under wraps. We do not care if he is married or not; we support him anyway.

Erik per Sullivan’s Prior Associations

According to the available information, at least one of Erik Per Sullivan’s marriages ended in divorce. Regarding Erik’s prior partnerships and breakups, we do not have all of the necessary information.

Due to the secrecy of celebrities, we may be unable to acquire some of these details. Finding out who Erik Per Sullivan is dating may be simple, but keeping track of his past romances and flings may be more challenging. When the media becomes involved, certain matters may become more well known than others.

Daveigh Chase has been dating Erik Per Sullivan (2009).

