Erik Lamela out of Tottenham’s EFL Cup semi-last towards Brentford pursuing Covid breach

It is unclear accurately when the social gathering took place but the a few Spurs gamers have considering that been tested a lot more than after, with Lamela missing Saturday’s 3- gain over Leeds, though Reguilon was an unused substitute.

Lo Celso had formerly been ruled out of Spurs’ festive programme by Mourinho through injury.

Lamela recovered from an Achilles dilemma to characteristic in Spurs’ fixtures possibly facet of Xmas from Stoke on December 23 and Wolves on December 27 but, requested if he would perform in the just one-off tie versus the Bees in north London, Mourinho claimed: “He is not offered.”

Pushed on the reason for the winger’s absence, Mourinho extra: “It is not for me to convey to you [why]. I just inform you that against Brentford he are unable to enjoy.”

Relevant

Spurs ‘strongly condemned’ the trio’s conduct and mentioned the make any difference would be ‘dealt with internally’, when Mourinho afterwards said he was “upset” – not minimum simply because he had gifted Reguilon a suckling pig for Christmas, believing the Spaniard would be spending the interval on your own. Breaking NEWS British isles coronavirus Stay: Nightingale healthcare facility gears up for initially Covid clients as British isles awaits new vaccine

Argentina internationals Lamela, Lo Celso and Lanzini have all since apologised on social media.

Lanzini arrived off the bench in West Ham’s win at Everton on Friday, with the Hammers later on indicating the ahead had been ‘reminded of his responsibilities’.