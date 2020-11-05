Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Split?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels Spark Breakup Rumors Over Social Media Unfollows, Tweets

Safaree Samuels published a message about Instagram announcing himself on November 4th. From the picture, he introduced shirtless alongside some luxury orange car using a orange umbrella. He additionally labeled Divorce Court.

He captioned it:

“BACHELOR?? Finish 2020 correct??”

He tweeted November 4th:

“I feel that the block attribute about the iPhone is the very best feature. It attracts such peace and calmness. Fantastic way to maintain jack away. Thank you Steve Jobs”

Then he followed with:

"Largest Regret"

“Pathetic”

Meanwhile, Erica Mena apparently responded for her husband’s tweets. She also posted an image on Instagram and Twitter within an all-black suit shirtless with tennish sneakers. She captioned it:

“No self-respecting h**, ai not too many like me. ? Just like I do every single year?? Nov 8 count .”

She tweeted:

“Scorpio bites would be the most amazing pain”

Later on in the afternoon, she posted an image of her infant woman Safire Majesty, created February 2nd.

It is the very first time that the picture was published of their kid. Erica and Safaree declared they were also a few in November 2018. They have engaged on December 24th, 2018, and have been wed on October 7th. Both are also not after each other on Instagram, however they’re on Twitter.

Which are the ideas on the couple’s back and forth messages? Tell us in the comments.