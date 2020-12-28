Epstein ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell Yet again denied bail bid as she’s deemed ‘flight risk’ by decide

GHISLAINE Maxwell has been denied bail by a federal choose for the next time this 12 months .

Maxwell, who is accused of grooming underage women to be sexually abused by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, had her software denied all over again, it was uncovered on Monday

Judge Alison Nathan ruled the British socialite posed a really serious flight possibility.

The choose viewed as Maxwell’s prosperity, possession of citizenship in a number of nations around the world and the severity of the expenses she faces.

