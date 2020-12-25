Epic Wonder Woman 1984 Write-up-Credits Scene Cameo Uncovered

Now that “Question Girl 1984” is lastly out all over the world in theaters and on HBO Max, we can converse about that mid-credits scene.

Since press screeners for the new superhero sequel did not incorporate the stinger, numerous in the United States just observed it for the first time on Xmas Day — and what a address it was for followers of the character.

We’re about to dive into deep spoiler territory. You’ve been doubly warned.

So … who confirmed up as the conclusion credits rolled out? OG Speculate Female herself, Lynda Carter! No, she failed to enjoy a multiverse version Diana Prince, but appeared as a legendary Amazon warrior referenced before in the movie named Asteria.

Ready for your authorization to load the Instagram Media.

As Diana (Gal Gadot) points out in the motion picture, Asteria was the 1st particular person to wear the golden armor Wonder Female rocks throughout her final struggle with Cheetah and Max Lord. She was the finest Amazon warrior to ever dwell, holding off mankind on her have so her sisters could escape slavery and to the security of Themyscira. Diana sooner or later tracked down the armor, but under no circumstances the woman who wore it.

Even though Asteria’s eyes are found in the film by itself, Carter appears in her comprehensive glory during the mid-credits scene. In the footage, Carter’s character saves a team of folks from falling particles in a crowded market. Wearing a blue cloak, she stops the collapsing pole by catching it with her hand — as one of her gold bracelets is found. Just after giving a trademark twirl and telling a bystander her title — expressing it can be “from my culture” — she tells the girl she’s been “carrying out this a extended time” right before giving a wink to the camera and going for walks off.

It really is unclear when and exactly where this scene takes put, but it seems she’s been preserving lives in her time absent from the Amazons. Now when can we get these two Surprise Girls to meet up?!

In accordance to director Patty Jenkins, the scene was filmed when the movie did more images — but she “realized what it was heading to be all along.” Equally Jenkins and Carter have been vocal about Lynda generating a cameo in the earlier and Carter has been extremely supportive of the new franchise.

“Ponder Female 1984” is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now. Lynda Carter’s initial “Marvel Female” collection is also streaming on HBO Max.

Getty