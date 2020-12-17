Epic Games Shop announces Christmas totally free games marketing, Metropolitan areas Skylines to start with up | Gaming | Enjoyment

Epic Games are acquiring into the Christmas spirit by releasing tonnes of free game titles above the getaway period by way of the Epic Games Store. The most current Epic Video games no cost game titles promo kicks off on Thursday December 17 with a free of charge download of Towns: Skylines, and provides a each day new free of charge games down load for 15 times. The generous Epic Online games present coincides with the launch of the Epic Video games Retail store Holiday break sale.

Announcing the newest cost-free game titles offer you, Epic Online games stated: “In case you missed it, we’re also providing you a new totally free game each and every 24 hrs for fifteen (15!!) days straight. It is the period of offering, right after all.

“Obtainable nowadays is Metropolitan areas: Skylines – test again tomorrow to unwrap your next gift from the Epic Video games Store.

“Don’t neglect that you can also log in to your Epic Video games account on any mobile world-wide-web browser to assert free of charge games on the go, and obtain them on your Pc afterwards.”

The Cities: Skylines totally free down load grew to become available at 4pm Uk time, with the relaxation of the future Epic Game titles Retail outlet free game titles getting offered at the same time.