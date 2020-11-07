Epic Fight: Busta Rhymes Wants To Choose Jay-Z In An Future Verzuz Challenge

Busta Rhymes would like to be certain that whoever he’s paired with at a potential future Verzuz contest has to be on par with his degree and tenure in the rap game. The hip-hop superstar has openly named the artists he would like to challenge to some best of pairing plus they’re a few heavy hitters. Possible competitors include not just Jay-Z, however Eminem and Lil Wayne too.

It had been rumored a Verzuz was at the functions between Rhymes and T.I. prior to the latter failed to do so. In a brand new interview with Sophisticated, the rapper explained how he felt about missing out for his friendly rivalry with the Atlanta based rapper.

“These are glorious minutes,” he explained. “We are observing each other and with fun and we have the chance to demonstrate some aggressive sh*t.”

RELATED: Busta Rhymes Shows Big Time Weight reduction

“The character of exactly what this culture was constructed on by the beginning would be to be aggressive, whether competitive or disrespectfully aggressive,” he continued. “But for the record, I asked to perform a Verzuz using T.I. — that was introduced to me Joe Crack.”

When asked who he actually wishes to perform just a Verzuz with Rhymes afterward called the three prestigious hip-hop legends which fit his own gifts to the civilization. “I do not wish to perform with no corny Verzuz,” he explained. “I would not do you with anybody whose catalogue is not crazy. I’d like to perform a Verzuz with someone I am a lover of…I’d like to perform a Verzuz struggle with Eminem, I’d like to perform a Verzuz together with Lil Wayne. I’d like to perform a Verzuz together with Hov.”