Epic argues that Apple locks consumers into its ecosystem!

As claimed by Epic, Apple’s services purposefully lock consumers into the iPhone ecosystem, preventing them from making the easy switch from iOS to android. iMessage is one of the main culprits. Apple is aware of the fact that iMessage’s blue bubbles are preventing users from switching to android and this the reason why Google’s mobile operating system never appeared.

These revelations came out via emails from Apple’s employee and depositions, which includes some high-rank executives reveling in the court filing from Epic Games as a part of a legal dispute with the iPhone manufacturer. Epic says that Apple consciously tries to lock users into the ecosystem of their devices and iMessage is helping in the process.

One of the unnamed former Apple wrote in a mail, “The #1 most difficult [reason] to leave the Apple universe app is iMessage … iMessage amounts to serious lock-in,”, to which Schiller responded saying “moving iMessage to Android will hurt us more than helping us, this email illustrates why”.

According to Apple’s Senior VP of Software Engeering, Craig Federighi, EiMessage on Android would remove the obstacle to iPhone families in which they would give their kids Android phones. Using iMessage on Android has emerged over the years but none has been reliable.

As early as 2013, Apple decided not to develop iMessage for Android according to Epic’s filing, citing Eddy Cue, following the launch of iMessage in 2011 with iOS 5. Eddy says that Apple could have made a version that works both on Android and iOS so that users of both the platform could exchange message easily.

Epic cites other Apple services that help in locking the users including its video chat service FaceTime, which officially released on iPhones, iPads, and Macs but available for non-Apple devices. Apple’s Phil Schiller, Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, are all expected to take to the stand next month when the trial begins.