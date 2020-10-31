Entertainment planet pays tribute to Sean Connery after Bond celebrity’s death

The movie and entertainment world was paying tribute to Sean Connery after the news of his passing.

The performer died instantly in his sleep while in the Bahamas, based on reports gleaned from his loved ones through BBC News, later being sporadically”for a while”. He had been 90 years old.

No cause of death has been granted for its celebrity, most renowned for his portrayal of James Bond around seven of those traditional movies.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were one of the very first to talk about their own tributes, such as a statement shared through the official James Bond Twitter accounts:”We’re devastated by the news of the departure of Sir Sean Connery.

“He had been also will always be recalled as the first James Bond whose indelible entry into theatre history started when he declared those memorable phrases “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he also uttered the entire world with his witty and gritty portrayal of this alluring and charismatic secret broker.

“He’s definitely largely accountable for the achievement of the movie show and we will be eternally thankful to him.”

Sean Connery. Charge: Uri Schanker/WireImage

Other celebrities paying their respects included Sam Neill, that talked of Connery’s”charm and strength,” including that it had been”entirely special to Sean”, whereas Hugh Jackman celebrated”a legend onto display off”

Star Trek actor George Takei stated:”Sean Connery has been a picture legendfar into his golden years. Our most powerful Bonds were shaped by himand he had been Untouchable. He passed at the age 90, a suave hero to the finish.”

Robert Carlyle paid tribute to Connery as a”trailblazer, a real legend and a gentleman”

