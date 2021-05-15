Enola Holmes 2 Release Date, Cast, and Story

Based on the book “Enola Holmes” by Nancy Springer, the 2nd movie of the franchise will be returning soon on Netflix. After the success of the first movie, it was imminent that it will get a sequel. Netflix just confirmed that we will be getting another part to the story and fans are very excited about it.

Milly Bobby Brown, famous for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things will return as Enola Holmes for the movie and continue her journey. Fans have very high expectations from this upcoming movie as we approach its release date.

Enola Homles 2 Release Date, Cast, and Story

Netflix announced that the movie will begin its production shortly so there’s still quite some time for an official release date announcement. We do not know how much time will it take for the production phase. But if possible, we may see the next installment hit the screens around 2022 or 2023.

In any case, it still is good news that we are getting information about development this early. There were no clouds of confusion regarding the sequel of Enola Holmes but the latest announcement just confirmed that speculations were correct.

Enola Holmes 2 Cast

Milly Bobby Brown will reprise her role of Enola Holmes in this upcoming release while we will see Henry Cavil in the role of Sherlock Holmes again. The duo had pretty dynamic chemistry in the first movie and fans would love to see more of them in the future.

Especially Milly impressed both fans and critics alike with her performance in the first movie. She is evolving into a high-profile actor and with the projects she’s involved in, we may see her make it pretty big in the industry.

The director Harry Bradbeer along with writer Jack Thorne will also return to their respective roles in this outing. They both did a tremendous job with Enola Holmes and with production underway, we expect them to deliver similar results.

Enola Holmes 2 Story

The premise of Enola Holmes is set in the year 1884 in England. Enola, who is sister to the famous detective Sherlock Holmes reaches her 16th Birthday. However she is met with the disappearance of her mother. Both her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavil) and Mycroft (Sam Clafin) arrive to take care of her.

They attempt to send Enola to a young ladies’ school so that she can finish her course. However, she is more interested in finding her mother rather than attending school.

In her attempt to find her mother, she gets engulfed in a mystery of a lord along and decides to unweave the web surrounding it. By doing this, she even outwits her brother on various occasions and proving she is Holmes for a reason.

In the final moments of the movie, Enola decided that she needs to find her reason for living like his other family members. She vows that she will carve her path and establish her future. In Enola Holmes 2, we will probably see the story continue with Enola Holmes finding her own goal.

What are your expectations from Enola Holmes 2? What will be the plot of this upcoming movie?