Enjoy Trent Reznor deal with David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage’ for tribute livestream

Trent Reznor performed a pair of David Bowie handles this weekend to pay tribute to the rock legend forward of the fifth anniversary of his dying.

Previous night (January 9), pianist Mike Garson held a livestream party known as A Bowie Celebration: Just For 1 Working day featuring a selection of artists paying out tribute to the late musician, who died 5 year’s ago currently (January 10).

The likes of Boy George, Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran all took component in the livestream celebration – which was originally meant to take area on Bowie’s birthday (January 8), but was postponed by a day subsequent some logistical difficulties.

Reznor, who was joined by his wife and How To Demolish Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig, Atticus Ross and Garson, carried out covers of the Bowie music ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and ‘Fashion’.

Observe the 9 Inch Nails frontman’s functionality beneath:

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=FlBDGXjfvD4

Previously in the week, Reznor recalled how he would pay attention to Bowie’s records when he was increasing up, cementing Bowie in his thoughts as the “best archetype for an individual who has a wonderful voice and was type of an actor pretending to be a rock star, in a way”.

“[It] appeared to give him the capability to reinvent himself in approaches that just felt like it would acquire a large amount of courage to have had success at a little something and then toss it absent and try anything new,” Reznor explained to Consequence Of Audio.

Recalling how Nine Inch Nails later on opened for Bowie on his ‘Outside Tour’ in 1995, Reznor remembered how he obtained to noticed Bowie in particular person “and be terrified and intimidated” prior to then obtaining “an precise human currently being behind it that did impossibly live up to what ever you projected on him”.

“What definitely still left the largest impression on me was there I was in a bad condition of addiction and variety of heading down the bathroom. And [Bowie] was on the other conclude to have arrive out of it,” Reznor ongoing.

“There had been the couple of kind of large brother / fatherly instances where he’d get in touch with me aside and form of get on my shit: ‘You have to have to get your shit together.’ It does not have to close up down there. He didn’t say this, but search at wherever he was. He was delighted. He was however getting probabilities.”

In the meantime, David Bowie‘s beforehand unreleased handles of John Lennon‘s ‘Mother’ and Bob Dylan‘s ‘Tryin’ to Get to Heaven’ have been launched for the initial time, to mark what would have been the tunes icon’s 74th birthday.