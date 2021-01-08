Enjoy movie for Black Honey’s new solitary ‘Believer’

Black Honey have returned with a new single identified as ‘Believer’ – watch the online video below.

Subsequent on from last year’s tracks ‘I Like The Way You Die’, ‘Run For Cover’ and ‘Beaches’, it’s set to surface on the band’s forthcoming new album, ‘Written & Directed’, which is thanks out March 19.

“‘Believer’ is a song to accompany your existential crisis,” direct singer Izzy B. Phillips said of the observe. “I wanted a spiritual satire that was eye rolling at all the patriarchal nonsense of spiritual sense of self. I wanna believe that in me, the outsider and the underdog. It’s like coming of age, coming out and coming up.”

Look at the Sam Kinsella-directed video clip for the music below:

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=rHbsIQxGEjs

‘Written & Directed’, which was published in 2019 calendar year and recorded in among the band’s tour commitments, follows Black Honey’s 2018 self-titled debut album.

Talking about the new LP, Phillips has said that she “made this record for young women to feel invincible”.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Written & Directed’ below:

‘I Like The Way You Die’

‘Run For Cover’

‘Beaches’

‘Back Of The Bar’

‘Believer’

‘I Do It To Myself’

‘Disinfect’

‘Summer ‘92’

‘Fire’

‘Gabrielle’

Back in February very last 12 months, NME witnessed Black Honey conduct an unreleased music known as ‘I Like You, Baby’ in the course of a homecoming display in Brighton. The Eco-friendly Door Shop gig was in assist of STAR Charity (Pupil Action for Refugees).