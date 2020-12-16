Enjoy Metallica’s James Hetfield cover Bob Seger’s ‘Turn The Page’

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has protected Bob Seger’s ‘Turn The Page’ – you can watch his solo acoustic take on the track down below.

Hetfield sent the protect when taking section remotely in the the latest charity livestream VetsAid 2020: House For The Holiday seasons, which elevated “sorely necessary money to veterans companies teams throughout the US”.

Hetfield done Seger’s ‘Turn The Page’ – which Metallica have protected are living on a selection of events following releasing their variation of it back in 1998 on their ‘Garage Inc.’ covers album – for the duration of Saturday’s livestream (December 12), and you can view his general performance down below.

Hetfield was among the a selection of performers who took portion in the VetsAid livestream past weekend, with the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Brandon Bouquets, Gwen Stefani, Eddie Vedder and ZZ Top rated also involved.

Earlier this thirty day period, Hetfield linked up remotely with his Metallica bandmates to produce an at-dwelling cover of Alice In Chains’ classic track ‘Would?’.

The band done the 1992 single during a virtual event that saw Alice In Chains obtain the once-a-year Museum Of Pop Society (MoPOP) Founders Award.

Previous weekend, comic Monthly bill Bailey carried out a tango regimen on Strictly Occur Dancing although backed by a rendition of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’. Bailey gained 23 points from a possible whole of 30 for his dance, and later on advanced into the Strictly last.