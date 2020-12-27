Enjoy Jenny Lewis and Monthly bill Murray deal with Drake’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Jenny Lewis and Monthly bill Murray have teamed up for an unlikely go over of Drake‘s 2020 strike ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’.

The pair have been pals for several years, with Lewis showing up and singing along with the Hollywood legend in 2015’s Netflix holiday exclusive A Extremely Murray Xmas.

Shared via her Instagram, the clip showcases the former Rilo Kiley singer and little one actor on vocals and bass, though Murray plays the drums.

“it’s pretty much christmas!” Lewis captioned the write-up on December 24, alongside the 68-next video clip which ends with the singer breaking into a smile. Enjoy the clip under.

Earlier this yr (August 6), Lewis joined Bruce Springsteen in collaborating with Bon Iver on his one ‘AUATC’.

The anti-capitalist single’s title stands for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’, and also features contributions from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and rivulare’s Elsa Jensen.

‘AUATC’ is the 2nd one unveiled as part of Bon Iver’s ‘Season 5’ project, with this track owning the alternate title of ‘Season 5: Episode 2’. The release of the keep track of follows ‘PDLIF’ – ‘Please Do not Are living In Fear’ – which was billed as ‘Episode 1’.

Murray, meanwhile, responded to a claim again in September that his golfing attire brand William Murray Golfing utilised the Doobie Brothers’ 1972 hit ‘Listen To The Music’ in a Tv advert with no permission.

The letter finished with his lawyer supplying to ship William Murray Golf shirts to the band – a gesture he hoped would “win just about every of you in excess of as new followers of the brand… At minimum that is ‘what this idiot believes’.”

Earlier this yr, Murray spoke about working on the most recent motion picture in the Ghostbusters franchise and how he’d skipped actors Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis, who starred in the initial motion picture.