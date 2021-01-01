Enjoy Island’s Jamie Jewitt reveals ‘dad bod’ soon after getting four stone

Jamie Jewitt stated he has woken up for the to start with time on New Year’s Day “without a banging headache and a hell of a hangover” as he shared his “Dad-bod diaries” just after revealing he has acquired 4 stone.

he previous Like Island star explained it was a “good commence to the year” as he in-depth his quest to get fit and healthy in 2021 soon after turning out to be the heaviest he has ever been.

The design and actor, who shot to fame on the ITV2 fact demonstrate, mentioned he has piled on the lbs since he was on the programme and welcomed little one daughter Nell with associate and co-star Camilla Thurlow.

He wrote on Instagram: “I have strike a new personal heaviest at 16 1/2 stone and to be trustworthy I’m definitely not happy about that.

“Time to do anything about it.”

He added: “For individuals asking, in the course of Adore Island I was 80kg. 4 stone and 25kg lighter than I am now.

“I really do not want to be that slim once again as personally I experience far better a small heavier. But which is a tiny notion of the change.”

“Happy new calendar year to everybody, hope you experienced a very good night time last evening.

“This is absolutely the very first time I have woken up on January 1 with no a banging headache and a hell of a hangover so it’s a great start off to the yr, it’s a in addition.”

He included: “When I posted that photograph at the commencing of this week, exhibiting the condition of my wellness and what I wished to do about it, I did not count on the response I’ve bought.

“I’m savoring this much more than I have something, surely any time that I have been on a health kick and it is been for the reason that of this back and forth.”

