Enjoy an adorable stay-motion ‘Fall Guys’ Christmas ad

Slide Fellas: Ultimate Knockout publisher Devolver Digital has shared a new dwell-motion advertisement for the game, just in time for the holiday getaway time.

The clip features a human-sized Fall Men bean finding into all kinds of getaway mischief –from toppling a Christmas tree to wrecking a snowman – and and virtually ruins a family’s celebrations.

The closing seconds of the advert reveal that gamers can reveal a cost-free Santa-themed skin from now until eventually Xmas Day as a thank you to avid gamers from Devolver Digital and Mediatonic for participating in the match.

Check out out the advertisement under.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=WcHkrLImwe8

The freshly added pores and skin now joins a bevy of holiday getaway-themed outfits that had been released with Season 3, which involve Krampus, a penguin, a polar bear, and a dancer from The Nutcracker. Year 3 of Tumble Guys also released 7 new amounts: Tundra Run, Freezy Peak, Ski Slide, Pegwin Pursuit, Snowy Scrap, Slim Ice and Roll Off.

In other Tumble Fellas news, it was uncovered yesterday (December 21) that popular streamer Ninja’s custom pores and skin has been added into the game’s keep. Ninja’s pores and skin – alongside with skins for MrBeast, Purpose Lab and G2 Esports – were introduced next their profitable donation of US$1million to U.K.-based charity, Special Effect.

Slide Guys was awarded the Very best Local community Assist award at this year’s The Recreation Awards. It also ranked at quantity 11 on NME’s listing of the 20 greatest online games of 2020.