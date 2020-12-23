England’s cricketers do not need to have to quarantine immediately after return from South Africa

England’s cricketers who previously this thirty day period arrived back from South Africa, the state connected to a new mutant pressure of coronavirus uncovered in the Uk, will stay clear of paying out the festive time period in quarantine.

ealth Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday afternoon that journey restrictions with South Africa have been imposed even though any one who has been there in the previous two weeks ago was advised to self-isolate ideal absent.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board has received assurances its players and workers, who travelled again to the Uk on December 10 next their sick-fated tour of South Africa, are exempt from the purchase.

A assertion explained: “The ECB can verify that these team members and support employees who returned on 10 December from South Africa, as component of England men’s white-ball tour, have been adhering to the Elite Sports International guidance regarding exercise in the British isles.

“During this period, they have undergone on-heading symptom and screening checks and will not have to have to quarantine.”

The 1-working day international collection concerning England and South Africa was aborted to make certain the mental and bodily welfare of the gamers just after a quantity of favourable Covid-19 checks at their Cape City foundation.

Two members of England’s touring occasion recorded “unconfirmed positives” but were supplied the all-very clear immediately after unbiased analysis of follow-up assessments and the team did not have to quarantine upon returning to the Uk mainly because of a Property Office exemption for elite sportsmen.

The ECB can affirm that these crew customers and guidance employees who returned on 10 December from South Africa, as component of England men’s white-ball tour, have been next the Elite Sporting activities Worldwide direction about activity in the United kingdom. Throughout this interval, they have been through on-likely symptom and testing checks and will not require to quarantineECB assertion

The Government’s most recent update positioned a clean issue mark around England’s tour of Sri Lanka up coming thirty day period, not the very least simply because the Asian aspect are now in South Africa making ready for a Test series.

Whilst continuing to liaise with its Sri Lanka counterparts, the ECB is optimistic the rearranged vacation, consisting of two Exams, will continue as prepared.

The ECB assertion added: “Regarding the England men’s Exam squad and assist staff, they will continue on to prepare as usual ahead of the Sri Lanka Exam tour.

“The touring party is thanks to leave on 2 January 2021. The ECB will keep on to check the on-heading scenario in respect of global travel and performing intently with Sri Lanka Cricket.”

The Sri Lanka Federal government has suspended industrial flights arriving into the place from the United kingdom, but England will journey on a privately chartered aircraft and are hence not matter to the ban.

On arrival in Sri Lanka, England will go by way of a quarantine interval at Hambantota, despite the fact that they will be able to prepare outside the house right before heading for Galle, exactly where the two-Exam sequence will be held, starting up on January 14.

Players and staff travelling to Sri Lanka have been produced knowledgeable of their obligations around the festive time period, but it is understood no directives have been issued about observing family members on Xmas Working day for all those in the tier 1, two or 3 areas.

The Sri Lanka-England series, which is portion of the World Examination Championship, was intended to get area in March this calendar year but was abandoned midway via the tourists’ heat-up activity in Colombo amid the escalating condition surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

PA