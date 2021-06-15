England starts questioning Joe Root for his Captaincy

Cricket News from England as their captain Joe Root fails to win Test Series against Kiwis as many English legends says Root can’t handle pressure.

England hosted World Test Championship Finalist New Zealand at their home pitch for two test matches. The Series concluded in 1-0 for New Zealand, as they won at Edgbaston whereas they drawn the 1st Test at Lords.

The humiliating home loss infront of their home crowd raised several questions against the Joe Root’s Captaincy. He has now lost two test Series back-to-back, against the top two teams of the ICC World Test Ranking.

Former captain Alastair Cook criticizes English batsmen and also their captain for not raising their morale in front of their home crowd.

New Zealand dominated; England looked Sloppy

Although New Zealand considered the Test series as a warm up for the World Test Championship against India. But England should always consider that every Test match is important and very significant.

New Zealand remained sharp with their batting as well as bowling. But England certainly seemed to be tired, lazy and sloppy on the field.

English batsman Rory Joseph Burns played well in an innings of 1st Test where he scored 132 runs of 297 deliveries.

The middle order completely collapsed infront of New Zealand pace attack. Now, the England team lost a home Test series, first time since 2014.

🗣 "Everyone backs everyone, it doesn't matter which XI is playing"



Ajaz Patel speaks after New Zealand clinched the Test series against England ⤵ #ENGvNZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 14, 2021

Joe Root couldn’t lift the team’s morale

When the batting collapsed and the bowlers couldn’t manage to control the match, the captain failed to do his duty.

Former England captain Alastair Cook criticizes Joe Root for not making his team energetic enough to take on the best Test side of the World. Joe Root also made important players take rest and handed Test caps to inexperienced players.

England has played without injured Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer. They rested Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali. England also rested Sam Curran as well.

Every test match should be considered important for the long run in World Test Championship 2023.

As an observation… Joe Root fronts up and talks after every game. Win or lose. Tom Harrison, who is calling the shots, hasn't given an open press conference this year. I think we have a right to more accountability from our National Governing Body. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) June 13, 2021

England Test ranking and their Upcoming Series

England will play Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their home ground for 3 T20s and 3 ODIs against each of the nations. And then host India for a 5 Match test series.

The schedule for the World Test Championship 2023 has certainly been announced, and every team will expect to perform at their very best.

NEW ZEALAND #️⃣1️⃣!



With victory against England, the @BLACKCAPS reclaim the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings ahead of the #WTC21 final! 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/DJch234VC7 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 13, 2021

Currently, England ranks 4th on the ICC Test Ranking of the International teams, behind New Zealand, India and Australia.

England will travel to Pakistan for a short T20I series and then will travel to Australia for a long Test series of 5 games in December 2021 and January 2022. And after that, England will travel to West Indies for 5 T20s and 3 Test matches.