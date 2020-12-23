England hope Sri Lanka tour to go forward inspite of coronavirus concerns

England are assured up coming month’s tour of Sri Lanka will continue as intended regardless of the new coronavirus variant which has been identified in the United Kingdom.

he new strain is said to be 70 per cent extra transmissible, but the PA information agency understands the most recent talks amongst the countries’ boards have been constructive, and England nevertheless program to established off for Hambantota on January 2.

When the Sri Lanka government has suspended commercial flights arriving into the nation from the British isles, England are travelling on a privately chartered aircraft and are therefore not subject to the ban.

The two-examination series will consider position in Galle in January 🇱🇰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 9, 2020

Upon arrival in Sri Lanka, England will go by way of a quarantine interval at Hambantota, whilst they will be equipped to train outdoors before heading for Galle, exactly where the two-Examination sequence will be held, setting up on January 14.

Gamers and team travelling to Sri Lanka have been manufactured mindful of their responsibilities above the festive period, but it is understood no directives have been issued about seeing household on Xmas Day for those people in the tier one particular, two or three regions.

The Sri Lanka-England sequence, which is portion of the Earth Test Championship, was meant to take area in March this 12 months but was deserted midway through the tourists’ heat-up activity in Colombo amid the escalating scenario surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

PA