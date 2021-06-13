England carries young squad to the EURO 2020

News from UEFA EURO Cup 2020 as England manager Gareth Southgate takes young England squad with several debutants in this tournament.

UEFA EURO Cup 2020 will witness several young talents from every nation. Whereas several Nations decided to take on the competition with experienced feet across the tournament.

But England has taken up a huge task of trusting young talents this time in the EURO Cup. The average age of the England squad named for EURO is 24.8.

Although Spain and Turkey have averaged an age count of 24.1 and 24.6 with their squad in the competition. So, how do we look England squad with young talents?

Gareth Southgate pulled up in-form young players

Manchester City has helped Phil Foden to evolve as an important player for the English squad. Phil Foden has a history of involving himself in a mischievous act with Mason Greenwood, in their debut National senior team call up.

But he has proved himself with his hardwork for Man City and earned himself a call.

England had Man Utd kid Mason Greenwood in their short-list but had to deny a chance due to his injury.

Borussia Dortmund’s young striker Jadon Sancho earned a place under Gareth Southgate. He has played an exceptional season in Bundesliga. His young and agile feet will add good pace in English attack.

Marcus Rashford was certainly confident for a call up because of his excellent form in Man United. His contribution in 36 goals this season, has certainly has some reward.

UEFA Champions League winner Mason Mount certainly had to get the National team call up from Southgate. He has proved himself as an excellent attacking mid-fielder, both under Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Very Young England for EURO 2020 Campaign

Arsenal had a really tough time this season. But their winger Bukayo Saka proved his worth in their troubling times. He involved himself in 17 goals for the Gunners this season.

Even Mikel Arteta improved Arsenal’s rank from 16th place of the table, after introducing Bukayo Saka in his line-up.

Jude Bellingham, the 17 years old Borussia Dortmund central mid-fielder experiencing Euro campaign with experienced Seniors. He has played 46 games this season, which proves how much Dortmund trust his feet.

Gareth Southgate believes in experienced mind and young feet

England coach Gareth Southgate also has Declan Rice in his squad. Declan Rice has certainly been an important player under David Moyes for West Ham.

The 22 years old player will have a lot of eye-sights on him because of his success alongside Jack Grealish.

After a positive outing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, England have high hopes for #Euro2020. Gareth Southgate's squad is filled with young superstars.



Can The Three Lions win their first ever Euro? pic.twitter.com/ITa7O8tnSU — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) June 4, 2021

Chelsea right back Reece James and left back Ben Chilwell joined the Euro 2020 camp. They both has excellent agility to make threatening run on either side flanks of the field.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin also joined the squad. Gareth Southgate will definitely not field all the young ones together. But a perfect balance of young feet and experienced minds can make positive things out for Southgate.