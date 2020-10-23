EndSARS: Nigeria Nigeria Violence Grabs Care Of Worldwide Watchers, that are Calling For Children Forces To Stop Brutality

The violence in Nigeria, where youth are taking to the road to protest police brutality simply to be fulfilled much more harsh measures in the authorities and has continued to weaken. Currently there are calls for the worldwide community to become involved. But with the chaos hitting several important cities, causing several deaths, most wonder if it will finish.

For two weeks, young Nigerians have shown from what they say would be extrajudicial executions, extortion, intimidation, kidnapping, along with harassment with a militarized police team known as the Particular Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protests have ignited a popular social networking hashtag #EndSARS to make consciousness of the circumstance.

In accordance with the BBC, witnesses and also the human rights organization Amnesty International have reported that numerous individuals were murdered Tuesday (Oct. 20) at Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos throughout a uprising. Government officials question that claim, saying that roughly 25 individuals were injured and one man was murdered. Since there are conflicting tales, it’s uncertain how many could have been murdered.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the violence which happened, calling for police forces from Nigeria”to explore such events and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has been sentenced for peace. In a movie he shared his Twitter accounts, he stated that SARS was disbanded and those accountable for police misconduct would be brought to justice.

