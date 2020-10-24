Empire showcases the newest characters in all their glory

Ever as a trendy behind-the-scenes featurette to James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD surfaced at DC Fandome before this season, fans were excited to catch a second glimpse of the upcoming superhero movie’s eclectic cast. Luckily, Empire has came on the scene using a brand new cover because of the December 2020 problem, including a lot of the picture’s wacky players and new faces.

As you can see in the pictures posted below, the two comprise members of this group, in addition to the movie’s director, James Gunn, becoming comfy with various characters that likely will not live through the encounter of his forthcoming experience. available on Thursday, October 29, the brand new issue promises to incorporate brand-new images in the movie, in addition to behind-the-scenes pics, along with a world-first meeting with Gunn himself – speaking about the twisting road that brought him into DC, the Way The Suicide Squad assisted him to reevaluate the filmmaker he wished to become, reconnecting with Marvel, and his new movie will be unlike anything else audiences have seen before. (through Empire)

You are able to check out the newsstand cover under:

And here is the exclusive contributor cover, which includes James Gunn arm-in-arm together with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn:

Directed and written by James Gunn, THE SUICIDE SQUAD celebrities Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Alice Braga as SolSoria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Michael Rooker as Savant, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., John Cena as Peacemaker, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Storm Reid as Tyla, Flula Borg as Javelin, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Marisol Correa as Soldado, and Taika Waititi at a function which has yet to be shown.

James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD will burst into theatres on August 6, respectively 2021.

make sure you pick up a copy of Empire’s December problem as ancient as Thursday, October 29.