Emmy Rossum flashes a peace sign when going straight back into her car after a shopping excursion on Monday day (November 2) at Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year old Shameless celebrity wore a Biden-Harris to demonstrate her support to the Democratic candidates only 1 day before Election Day.

Emmy also wore a facial mask and a face guard during her trip to the Hermes shop on Rodeo Drive.

Later in the afternoon, Emmy failed a telephone banking for Biden-Harris while in the home.

“I merely call banked for one hour and it felt great. Subscribe and find out how. It is super simple. It isn’t too late, it is possible to call bank all day tomorrow also!” She tweeted. “The highlight of the day was dance to Robyn’s’dance in my’ in a digital space using 132 other telephone bankers”