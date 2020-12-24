Emmerdale spoilers: Priya discovery, Charity revenge and Rhona romance

As the stop of the 12 months dawns, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) are looking to the past as they rediscover a spark in Emmerdale – but will romance comply with?

In other places, it’s confession time for Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) – is Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) about to get the shock of her everyday living?

Monday December 28

Charity and Mack consider to rob a driver, but it backfires – will Charity go down?

Tensions remain in between Charity and Chas – can they make things proper?

Tuesday December 29

Priya calls what she thinks is the quantity for Al’s adoptive mom and dad, unaware it’s his mystery lady. What stunning discovery will abide by?

Marlon feels lonely and Mack has a proposition.

Wednesday December 30

Andrea tells Jamie he can have Millie on New Year’s Working day, but only on the situation that Kim is not close to.

Meanwhile, Harriet struggles to go on as matters grow to be much too a lot and Mack spots an opportunity.

New Year’s Eve

Hour prolonged episode.

Charity and Mack decide to break into Home Farm, but one particular will betray the other.

Mandy prepares for a boozy New Year’s as Paul guarantees Vinny that he’ll convey to her about his gambling tonight.

As the New Calendar year looms, Marlon and Rhona chat the night absent and there’s a flicker of attraction in Rhona’s eyes as Marlon confirms how substantially he has enjoyed paying out the night with her.

New Year’s Day

Hour long episode.

Will Paul explain to Mandy about his mystery shame as he vows to keep his promise to Vinny?

Harriet struggles and Dawn panics whilst Marlon and Rhona mirror on their inner thoughts.

