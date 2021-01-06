Emmerdale spoilers: Kim horrified as Gabby expecting with Jamie’s toddler

There’s one particular hell of a shock coming to Residence Farm residents in Emmerdale following Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) falls expecting soon after an personal night with Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) – top to Kim Tate (Claire King) fearing for the foreseeable future of her dynasty.

In coming months, Kim will give Gabby extra of a position at Dwelling Farm, observing her as a prospective protigee and Gabby is thrilled to be given some obligation and intent.

Even so, when Jamie comes into the picture, a person point qualified prospects to yet another – and Kim discovers there is a further heir heading into the Tate blend.

She surely did not approach for this when she provided Gabby a occupation!

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper told Metro.co.united kingdom: ‘The pitter patter of tiny feet is not just for Tracy – we have yet another new arrival as Jamie learns that he is heading to be a father for a second time after a evening with Gabby.

‘As Kim discovers a new heir to the throne, a combat for electricity will ensue. Gabby will find herself at the centre – will she succumb to the temptations and manipulation at Property Farm?’

Oooft, anyone else having a Westeros vibe? We can absolutely see the similarities concerning Kim and Cersei Lannister!

Talking about Gabby’s approaching part, Rosie included: ‘Gabby has experienced her reasonable share of hassle about the past calendar year, but if she’s hoping 2021 is going to be a far more settled yr, she can consider once again.

‘I’m excited that Gabby is at the heart of the village as she sets her sights on Property Farm and I can tell you this 12 months is heading to maintain even more drama for Gabby than ever.’

