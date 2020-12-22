Emmerdale spoilers: Kim and Mackenzie sign up for forces in shock twist

Kim Tate (Claire King) designed a massive determination in Emmerdale tonight (December 22), as she aligned herself with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

Kim returned to the village final 7 days, and it didn’t take extended for Mackenzie to really feel her wrath.

The House Farm businesswoman wasn’t happy to find out that Mackenzie experienced been residing it up in her household through her absence, and therefore she wasted small time in getting rid of him.

Of course, she instructed that he leave at at the time.

Mackenzie was at a reduction immediately after currently being evicted — specifically after he and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) stole a whole lot of shoes, as they have nowhere to store the things in query.

Believing Mackenzie to simply just be in will need of storage place for his possessions, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) made available his new buddy a hut up at HOP, but when Kim acquired wind of this, she interfered and prevented Mack from accessing the stolen goods he’d saved inside of.

Mackenzie wasn’t delighted, but in tonight’s episode, he and Kim came to some thing of an agreement, as they determined to go into small business with one another — with Kim wanting 50%, of course!

Is this the commencing of a perilous partnership?

Emmerdale continues Wednesday December 23 at 7pm on ITV.

