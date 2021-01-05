Emmerdale spoilers: Damaged Harriet has a massive meltdown

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) has been having difficulties to cope in Emmerdale in the wake of DI Malone’s (Mark Womack) demise, but factors get a lot worse for her up coming 7 days.

Given that shifting the bent copper’s corpse, Harriet has been unable to end contemplating about her crimes.

What’s additional, the realisation that her affair cost her the like of her life in Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) has been weighing on her.

Next week, issues are created worse, as she places Will flirting with Kim Tate (Claire King), and she’s left seething as a consequence.

Lucas’ birthday is approaching, and as a result she goes to decide the tiny boy up, but she’s absent for much lengthier than one particular should really be even though doing this sort of a undertaking, and Dawn (Olivia Bromley) anxieties that one thing is completely wrong.

She suggests contacting the police, but in the end decides versus this sort of a issue when Harriet returns household drunk — and she’s acquired no excuses as to in which she went.

Will berates her for becoming late, but Harriet fights back, informing Dawn that Will and Kim are sleeping collectively!

Dawn commences to really feel sorry for Harriet — that is, right up until she discovers her huge key.

Yes, Harriet is retaining shtum about the point that she missing Lucas for an extended period of time, and Dawn finds out when Lucas’ social employee exhibits up and tells her all the things.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=sHPsqk82dc8

The make a difference is staying taken incredibly critically, and the social worker questions whether or not Lucas is harmless less than Dawn and Harriet’s treatment. For that reason, the law enforcement arrive and consider the younger boy absent — leaving Dawn distraught.

Have Harriet’s steps expense Dawn every little thing?

