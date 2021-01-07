Emmerdale followers persuaded new vicar Charles is an undercover agent

EMMERDALE enthusiasts are convinced that new vicar Charles is an undercover agent – and he’s determined to expose Harriet for her murder.

The clergyman – performed by actor Kevin Mathurin in the ITV cleaning soap – produced his initially appearance in the village previous thirty day period, but quite a few imagine that he is not as harmless as he’s seeking can make out.

On Monday Harriet Finch was still left concerned that Charles might be on to her right after confronting her about Malone’s disturbed grave.

As viewers by now know, the defective clergywoman and Dawn killed bent copper Mark Malone and buried him in a grave that already experienced a person in it.

Harriet then had to move the entire body when the real occupant’s daughter decided that she wanted her father to be somewhere else.

Previously this 7 days Charles was still left feeling uneasy when he was explained to that a grave had been disturbed and explained to Harriet that he would have to report it as it is a criminal offence.

However, Harriet was not eager on the idea as there is a probability that could blow her address and verify that she’s a assassin.

The pair experienced a heated discussion which ended in Harriet inquiring him to retain it involving on their own, nevertheless a suspicious Charles failed to again down and preferred to know what she was hiding from him.

Last night time the pastor also grew to become very defensive when Bob started out inquiring him queries about himself in the pub – possibly he was apprehensive that they would blow his protect as a policeman?

Viewers of the demonstrate have taken to Twitter to share their views on the novice, with a lot of in belief that he’s not who he actually suggests he is.

One particular wrote: “Just a thought, you should not know if this has been talked about right before. But what if Charles is not truly a vicar but an undercover detective and he is investigating Malone’s disappearance. Or is that also considerably fetched? #emmerdale.”

A next mentioned: “Is Charles an undercover cop? #Emmerdale.”

A third chimed in: “I have stated it after and ill say it once more Charles the new Vicar is a bizzie #Emmerdale.”

Watch Emmerdale tonight at 7.00pm on ITV.