Emmerdale Christmas spoilers: Jamie and Andrea for unforeseen reunion?

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has brought on nothing at all but hassle for Andrea (Anna Nightingale) in Emmerdale, but in spite of this, could a Christmas reunion be on the cards for the previous pair?

Upon her return, Kim (Claire King) rails at Jamie for the way he’s handled every little thing since her departure.

She statements that Jamie has made their spouse and children glimpse like a laughing stock, right before leaving him to clear up his have mess.

In the meantime, Andrea isn’t pleased when she discovers that Kim has advised Millie she has a unique Xmas prepare in retail store for her.

Kim and Jamie have Millie on Xmas Eve, and the two are moved by the sight of the younger female opening her presents.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=2FNwOIk2YgE

Consequently, Jamie devises a strategy, as he talks Andrea into letting Millie to come to Property Farm for minor though on Xmas Working day.

He afterwards reveals that he’s is intent on reconciling with Andrea, and it’s secure to say Kim isn’t delighted!

The query is: will Jamie effectively do so?

Or will Andrea have other tips? Will Kim, for that make a difference?

If you’ve obtained a cleaning soap or Tv set tale, video or photos get in touch by emailing us [email protected] isles – we’d like to hear from you.

Be part of the neighborhood by leaving a remark under and remain up-to-date on all issues soaps at our homepage.

A lot more : Why Emmerdale’s Mandy and Vinny lockdown episode is a two-hander triumph

More : Emmerdale star seems absolutely various as his son shaves his head amid lockdown