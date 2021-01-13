Emma Roberts Shares 1st Photo of Son With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts returned to Instagram for the to start with time because offering birth to share a sweet photograph of her son with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

“Thank you 2020 for receiving a single detail ideal,” the 29-year-outdated captioned a photo that confirmed her sitting exterior cradling her newborn on Tuesday, January 12. “Our shiny light-weight Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

The Scream Queens actress wore an orange Stella McCartney minidress and matching Andrea Wazen slides for the pic though her toddler boy was swaddled in a color-coordinated wrap with a cream Babe & Tess cap.

“Oh toddler!! Congrats!!” Reese Witherspoon commented on the article while mother-to-be Ashley Tisdale wrote, “I just favored it twice!!! Congrats attractive.”

“I love you em. Sooo pleased for you,” Ashley Benson wrote, even though Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner, Helena Christensen and Lily Aldridge also additional their best wishes.

Roberts and Hedlund reportedly welcomed their child boy, who weighed a whopping 9 pounds, on December 27.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the American Horror Story alum was pregnant with her and the Tron: Legacy star’s first child.

Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the pregnancy several hours later, composing on Instagram that she was “very excited” to turn into a grandma.

The pair and their households felt “surprised, shocked and content at the same time,” in excess of the being pregnant, a resource informed Us in July.

Another resource exclusively instructed Us earlier this month that Hedlund, 36, and Roberts were being loving lifestyle with their toddler boy. “Both mom and dad are thrilled and mother and newborn are carrying out effectively,” the insider informed Us on January 4.

Roberts discovered to Cosmopolitan in November that she feared she would not be ready to get pregnant because of to her endometriosis.

“I was told, ‘You need to in all probability freeze your eggs or glimpse into other possibilities,’” the Scream 4 actress stated. “I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult system. … It seems tacky, but the second that I stopped imagining about it, we obtained pregnant.”

The Mosaic actor and Roberts ended up first connected in March 2019. “Garrett and Emma have been buddies, but this is new, informal and just a pair of months previous,” a source completely told Us at the time. “They are owning entertaining and taking pleasure in each individual other.”

Us confirmed their marriage soon after the Unfabulous actress ended her on-off engagement to Evan Peters. The pair had begun dating in 2012 soon after costarring in Adult Environment.

Hedlund beforehand dated Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016.

Hear to Us Weekly’s Warm Hollywood as each individual week the editors of Us break down the most popular leisure news tales!

