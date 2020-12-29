Emma Roberts Gives Start to Toddler Boy

Unique

Emma Roberts is the happy new mother of a newborn boy … who would seem set up to be really the scholar one particular day.

Sources inform us the actress gave start Sunday in L.A. to a overall health boy, whom she and the father, her BF Garrett Hedlund, have named … hold out for it … Rhodes!!! We are explained to he weighed in correct all around 9 lbs. and equally child and mama bear are executing excellent soon after the supply.

Emma has not been shy about showing off her child bump possibly these past number of months — in point, she just posed for a great holiday getaway shot a number of months back. She was also spotted out and about very last Wednesday seeking completely ready to pop.

This is Emma’s first baby, Garrett’s far too. The few had been initial joined alongside one another soon following Emma broke off her engagement with Evan Peters in the spring of 2019. When studies reported they were being retaining issues caj at initially … the romance plainly sped up, because it wasn’t extended right before word of Emma’s pregnancy surfaced, which she verified in August.

Nothing at all like a whirlwind romance to convey about a new lifestyle. Congrats to the complete relatives!!!