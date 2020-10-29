Emma Roberts Explains Why She Is Happy She is Got a Baby Boy

Emma Roberts is starting up on her pregnancy! )

Throughout a brand new meeting, the 29-year old Scream Queens celebrity — who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund — clarified she is happy she is with a baby boy rather than a baby girl.

“I have been trying not to get a lot of things because I really like buying,” Emma shared using Glamour. “All I will say is thank goodness I am not having a woman since the clothes situation would only be mad.”

As for her son’s apparel, Emma added that she is”adoring tie-dye anything for your infant.”

Emma affirmed the 36-year old celebrity were with a baby boyafter her mother spilled the beans on societal websites without her consent weeks earlier.

Also from the meeting, Emma demonstrated she has a secret account with this popular social networking program.