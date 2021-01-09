Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: Relationship Timeline

From rebound to real romance? Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have kept a relatively low profile since first being linked, but they are still going strong.

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2019 that the Scream Queens alum and the Country Strong star are dating following her split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us at the time.

Relationship speculation began when the pair was spotted out for a stroll in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hedlund “had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands,” according to an eyewitness.

As for Roberts and Peters, the American Horror Story costars “were heading for a split” before she moved on. “[They] now are just friends,” an insider said. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

The Nancy Drew star and the X-Men: Days of Future Past actor were less under the radar during their years-long relationship. They began dating in 2012. She made headlines in 2013 when she was arrested following a fight with Peters that left him with a bloody nose. Their reps told Us at the time that the altercation was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding” and she “was released after questioning” and “working together [with Peters] to move past it.”

The duo got engaged in 2013 but split briefly in 2015 before reconciling the following year.

Their struggles were not over, though. Us confirmed in October 2017 that Roberts was involved in Rachel Bilson’s breakup from Hayden Christensen earlier that year. A source revealed at the time that the Hart of Dixie alum found text messages that made her believe the Star Wars actor was having an inappropriate relationship with the Unfabulous alum. In November 2017, a source told Us she was “still very much together” with Peters despite the allegations.

Hedlund, for his part, previously dated Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016.

