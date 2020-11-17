Emma Chamberlain Reflects on”Mind-Blowing” YouTube Career in PCAs

In the Dollar Store to the People’s Choice Awards, Emma Chamberlain can not think she has skyrocketed to fame from the last 3 decades.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Emma took home the most awards for Pop Podcast and Social Star in the 2020 E! People’s Choice awards. In her acceptance speech , she represented on the crazy ride that has led her to the stage of her profession.

The 19-year old YouTuber stated,”That is so mad for me. Three decades back, once I began my station, if you man would’ve told me I’d be right now taking two People’s Choice Awards, then I’d have stated that you’re lying. And I know everyone says this, but really that is mind boggling to me”

She added,”Thank you guys so much for encouraging me during time, growing me up. It has been the wildest, coolest experience of my entire life. I would not be without you guys, and that I love each of you than you can ever understand.”