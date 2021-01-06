Emma Barnett responds soon after actress pulls out of Woman’s Hour visual appeal

Emma Barnett has responded just after actress Kelechi Okafor pulled out of showing on Woman’s Hour saying what she witnessed was “absolutely degrading and vile”.

kafor was owing to discuss to Barnett – who is a few times into her new position as host of the BBC Radio 4 programme – about the Me As well movement and why it is still needed amongst marginalised communities.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, she tweeted saying she experienced decided not to appear just after overhearing Barnett “talking shit about me to the producers” though coming online for the slot.

Okafor, who has appeared in a quantity of Tv adverts, is claimed to have reported it was incorrect for the presenter Reggie Yates to apologise for remarks he made about Jewish folks in 2017, which led him to step down as a host of Leading Of The Pops.

Through a podcast visual appearance, Yates experienced praised approaching musicians for being managed by “their brethren” instead than “some random fats Jewish male from north-west London”.

Barnett subsequently replied to Okafor in a concept posted to Twitter.

She reported: “Just right before I went on air this early morning to present a unique programme about Me As well – pegged to the anniversary of Harvey Weinstein’s court circumstance – it came to my focus that 1 of our visitors, Kelechi Okafor, experienced created alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

“I was also sent a press report of the transcript of what she experienced claimed on her podcast supporting Reggie Yates’s responses about Jewish male administrators and profits.

“As Weinstein is also Jewish and was referenced as component of this same podcast, I was discussing with my producers the position of this visitor in mild of her allegedly anti-Semitic comments. Kelechi overheard that chat on our open Zoom connection – with two minutes to airtime.

“I then straight talked to Kelechi about the allegations, standing by my queries, and stated she could place her response throughout in the programme. She denied the allegations and hung up, deciding on to no for a longer period be element of the programme.

“I stand by my issues to my group and to Kelechi. I would have fortunately hosted her on the programme with a issue on this situation.”

Barnett explained her friends have been “entitled to make their very own selections about whether to appear on a programme” but that she preferred to incorporate “some detail” to the accounts circulating on social media.

On Monday, she took above internet hosting the well-known Radio 4 present from Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray, who both stepped down last yr.

Hi guys Iâm coming off womanâs hour since what Iâve just experienced to witness is totally degrading and vile. — equipment gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) January 6, 2021

Crafting on Twitter soon after pulling out of the exhibit on Wednesday early morning, Okafor instructed her followers: “Hi fellas I’m coming off woman’s hour due to the fact what I have just experienced to witness is totally degrading and vile.

“The host did not realise her mic was on as she was chatting about me prior to the job interview began is all I’m likely to say.

“You can have a genuine issue about a little something you have been advised about me and address it in a way that is type. That was not what took put. Myself and the other folks who would be conversing in the course of the segment could hear me being talked about like a dickhead.”

Sarah Inexperienced, director of the Conclusion Violence From Women coalition, also appeared on the demonstrate and claimed to have also heard “the appalling treatment” of Okafor.

A statement posted on the charity’s Twitter account said: “I was also booked for @BBCWomansHour this AM and listened to the appalling treatment method @kelechnekoff was subjected to minutes b4 broadcast it was seriously unfair and then led to a #MeToo dialogue with no black woman’s voice. Woman’s Hour shd apologise to her and really need to do better.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “During an off-air discussion forward of the programme, Emma Barnett and the production team talked about a guest’s position in the dialogue and how to reflect some of the guest’s alleged past reviews and the problem of anti-Semitism as part of the Woman’s Hour discussion on the role of minority voices in the MeToo motion.

“This was also raised straight with the guest prior to likely on air.”

PA