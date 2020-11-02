Entertainment

Eminem Throws Support Behind Joe Biden With’Lose Yourself’ Hunting in New Campaign Ad

November 3, 2020
1 Min Read
Eminem is the most recent artist to authorize the Biden Campaign to utilize his own song,”Lose Yourself” in their promotional ads.

The 48-year-old rapper has shared with his support of the Democratic Party nominee with a brand-new movie that includes his notorious song.

“One chance…#Vote,” Eminem captioned, sharing the movie with his supporters on social networking.

From the visual, it is possible to see the black video that shows individuals from every walk of life line to vote.

The movie shows Mr. Biden sporting his mask and walking with purpose.

Eminem became the newest celeb to reveal his support Mr. Biden, succeeding fellow musicians Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and a lot more.

Another musician also allowed that the campaign to work with their songs from the advertising too.

