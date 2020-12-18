Eminem Disses Snoop in New Song, ‘Zeus’ and Apologizes to Rihanna

Eminem‘s clapping back at Snoop Dogg in a new song following Snoop remaining him off his major 10 rappers checklist … and he is also supplying Rihanna a extended-overdue apology.

The Detroit rapper just unveiled a deluxe variation of his album, “Tunes to Be Murdered By – Aspect B” and he responds to Snoop on his track, “Zeus.”

Em raps … “And as much as squashin’ beef, I’m made use of to people knockin’ me. But, just not in my camp. I’m diplomatic, ’cause I am tryna be. Last factor I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Gentleman, dog, you was like a damn God to me. Person, not definitely. I experienced pet dog backwards.”

Fairly comfortable as disses go, but Eminem’s rebuttal comes immediately after Snoop still left him off his list of leading 10 rappers of all time. Back in July, Snoop termed Eminem “the wonderful white hope” … but generally Em owes all his success to Dr. Dre.

Em and Snoop have executed jointly — they’re each limited with Dre — but now their beef appears to be to be heating up. It’s going to be intriguing to see how/if they patch factors up.

As for Rihanna … Eminem reported he is sorry for an older monitor — not introduced, but leaked — where he explained he “sided” with Chris Brown.

He raps, also on Zeus, “But, me, lengthy as I re-promise to be truthful, and wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna. For that tune that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri. It wasn’t intended to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

It’s possible he’ll say the exact about Snoop … at some point?