Eminem and Equipment Gun Kelly feud heats up again just after new diss

Eminem certain enthusiasts he was serving up beef for Xmas with a number of lyrics on his latest report seemingly directed at lengthy-time rival Device Gun Kelly.

The rapper shocked enthusiasts with Songs to Be Murdered By: Side B, and listeners ended up swift to stage out a few lines where by he appeared to be throwing some major shade.

On his keep track of Gnat, Eminem, who apologised to Rihanna for a further track, spits: ‘They occur at me with device guns / it is like attempting to fight off a gnat’.

Zeus finds the 48-yr outdated rapping: ‘Fair temperature, wishy-washy / she thinks Equipment washed me / swear to God person / her favourite rapper desire he crossed me’.

MGK, who is dating Megan Fox, obviously listened to about the disses, and on Friday early morning took to Twitter to categorical his displeasure.

He tweeted ‘those subliminals’ together with a laughing emoji and 1 of someone depositing an item into a bin.

Fans quickly waded into the drama, with quite a few calling out 30-year-aged MGK.

Rapper BTR quoted MGK’s response and tweeted: ‘Yet once more, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly proves that he’s listened to an complete Eminem album on the day it dropped.

‘At this stage it’s so pathetic how much he attempts to suck off Eminem for focus.’

A different replied instantly to MGK and claimed: ‘He basically suggests Device GUN, so it is not subliminal.

‘Also, in that you wrote this tweet, you know damn perfectly who #Eminem is conversing to.

‘I feel you have to have to find out how to produce a right diss & react and get off Twitter on the lookout for psychological help.’

But MGK lovers also experienced their say. One admirer wrote: ‘This tweet of mine is for all men and women who are haters and mad at Kells and soon y’all are heading to be mad at me also.

‘But Machine Gun Kelly is additional than a rapper, he is also a rockstar.

‘As with Eminem all what he’ll be is just a great rapper who bought mad in excess of a compliment about Hailey [sic].’

The famous feud kicked off in 2012 when Eminem took offence with a remark the younger rapper manufactured about his daughter, Hailie, now 24.

Obviously the beef is only heating up once more.

